Piping Plover chick successfully treated for life-threatening injury at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Piping Plover is a critically endangered bird in the Great Lakes region. For the first time in more than 80 years, there was a successful breeding pair in Ohio. Four chicks were hatched at Maumee Bay State Park on July 1.

The story of the Maumee Bay State Park Piping Plovers has a lot of twists and turns. And the latest chapter is no exception. Erie is the only one of the Piping Plover chicks still here.

A couple weeks ago, some of those involved with monitoring and documenting the birds noticed something was wrong with Erie.

“It became very clear after a few days that the bird needed help,” said Kimberly Kaufman, head of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory and the so-called Plover Patrol.

Kaufman says a picture taken by a volunteer clearly showed a serious injury to Erie’s backside.

“It was seeing that close-up image of the injury that put the wheels in motion to get Erie help. The bird had a cut to the area where excrement comes out of its body.”

The Black Swamp Bird Observatory was called on to get the injured chick the help it needed.

“After a great deal of discussions about potential impacts, the decision was made to allow the very capable team at BSBO to capture Erie and take him to the Toledo Zoo. The rescue went amazingly well. Once we knew Erie was going to be okay, we did have to laugh wondering if Erie thought this was how migration worked.”

Vince Capozziello is the one who took the picture that got Erie that much needed help. He says what started as an interest in being part of protecting an endangered species, became personal.

“As time went by, I got more and more involved emotionally with the birds. They weren’t just birds, they were something more. I became attached to them. I also made a lot of wonderful friends while volunteering with the Plover Patrol.”

Kaufman says Erie spent more than a week at the Toledo Zoo.

“No surgery was involved. Just topical treatments every day, and getting re-hydrated. We brought Erie back 11 days later to Maumee Bay State Park.”

In the days since he came back to the park, Erie has clearly gotten stronger. Parents Nellie and Nish migrated south separately this summer. The chick named Kickapoo was unfortunately killed by another animal last month.

Kaufman says the other two chicks, Maumee and Ottawa, have taken flight.

“In the time we were at the zoo with Erie, the other two migrated. We are so lucky to have gotten the bird off the beach. If Erie had migrated with the other two, the chick would not have survived.”

The goal is for Erie to head south soon too. Vince and everyone else will miss the birds, but will also be glad to see all of them end up where they are supposed to be.

“Erie looks fantastic now. We’re just hoping the bird will leave soon and fly south where it belongs. It will be tough to see all of them gone, but it’s time.”

Kaufman says the ending to this story is only possible thanks to a big group of people who came together for these tiny birds.

“It has been an honor to be part of this. Every day is something different. I have spent thirty years of my life doing this work. This has been the most intense, but rewarding and inspiring part of my career. It has been so interesting. It has also been wonderful to work with a dedicated group of people. I will always be grateful to this group of people and what they gave to this historic family of tiny birds.”

In case you’re wondering, it will not be a problem for Erie to make the trip south alone. The hope is that Erie will leave the park by the end of the month.

A website has been created tracking the story of the Maumee Bay State Park Piping Plovers.

