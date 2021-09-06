Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

September 6th Weather Forecast

Storms Likely Tuesday Night
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Another great day of weather is in store for your Labor Day. Highs will be in the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky. The humidity and temperature will climb tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are likely overnight Tuesday into the early morning hours on Wednesday. A couple of showers are possible on Thursday with a few waterspouts possible on Lake Erie. Highs Wednesday through Saturday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s, but Sunday could be the first day of another surge of heat next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver caused a crash that killed a man and hurt four others, including a state trooper,...
Driver doesn’t move over at traffic stop, causes fatal crash, state troopers say
CTSY: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Health officials urge evacuations for some Michigan residents due to hazardous fumes
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Sandusky woman dies in Erie County car crash
In this May 23, 2020, file photo, visitors ride the roller coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in...
Lawsuit: Paraplegic man’s foot ‘shredded’ on roller coaster
Country star Keith Urban played for 30 minutes on Instagram with his wife Nicole Kidman roaming...
Keith Urban’s production manager dies after fall at Bash on the Bay

Latest News

September 6th Weather Forecast
September 6th Weather Forecast
Rounding out the holiday weekend with nice weather but some storms are expected on Tuesday. Dan...
9/5: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
9/5: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
Rounding out the holiday weekend with nice weather but some storms are expected on Tuesday. Dan...
9/5: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast