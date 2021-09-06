September 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Another great day of weather is in store for your Labor Day. Highs will be in the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky. The humidity and temperature will climb tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are likely overnight Tuesday into the early morning hours on Wednesday. A couple of showers are possible on Thursday with a few waterspouts possible on Lake Erie. Highs Wednesday through Saturday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s, but Sunday could be the first day of another surge of heat next week.

