The Solheim Cup: Spreading the wealth to the Vistula neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Solheim Cup brought tens of thousands of people into the city, and many local merchants are using it as an opportunity to drum up some business, especially those in the Vistula neighborhood.

The tournament is expected to bring millions into the city, but much of the excitement is at Inverness or downtown. But a group of Vistula businesses banded together to make sure that Lowertown wasn’t left out of the fun.

“The Vistula neighborhood is the oldest in Toledo, and it’s currently having a resurgence,” says Eric Strayer, marketing director for Toledo Spirits and Heavy Beer Co.

“When I heard that Solheim was coming to Toledo, the economic imprint, the community, the number of fans it was going to draw in, I thought “We definitely have to do something to highlight Vistula,” says Ambrea Mikolajczyk, owner of ARK Restoration and Construction.

And Lowertown Links was born. Sunday’s festival is not officially a part of The Solheim Cup, but it is designed to spread the wealth that comes with the tournament.

“I wanted to do something community based to get fans this way. To get the community out this way and get people engaged with the businesses down here,” says Mikolajczyk.

A free shuttle brings people from downtown every five minutes. The first stop is Wonderlofts, where you can tour the new apartments. Behind the building is family fun. The Solheim Cup is expected to bring $30 million into Toledo. For months, businesses have been planning events to maximize their share of the profits.

“Goosebumps. When I met with Solheim leadership back in the winter when they were introducing this to the businesses I got chills just thinking about how massive it is and the impact it will have on Toledo,” says Mikolajczyk.

At Toledo Spirits and Heavy Beer Co, the weekend is a success. A luau brought in guests for exotic drinks made with local spirits.

“It’s been great. We’ve been at capacity all weekend... it’s been a great weekend for Toledo Spirits,” says Strayer.

Now that it’s been a success, Vistula wants to do it all over again.

“The more people we can bring into Toledo and down to Vistula and into our bar, the more the merrier. We love it,” says Strayer.

In 2017, The Solheim Cup generated more than $30 million in Des Moines. Only time will tell how much Toledo will profit.

