Toledo native held in custody in connection with Lima shooting

Demarco Morris is being held on suspicion of murder in Lima.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 31-year-old man originally from Toledo was arrested and is being held on suspicion of murder in Allen County after a person was shot and killed on Sunday night.

Lima Police were sent to the 100 block of S. Perry St. around 11:47 p.m. in reference to a shots-fired call. At nearly the same time, a report came in about a roll-over crash near the intersection of North and Perry streets.

The driver of the roll-over crash had been shot once in the stomach, so officers determined the vehicle was coming from the shooting incident.

Investigators discovered an altercation broke out at a house on Perry St. One of the people left and returned 20 minutes later with a family member who wanted information about the fight. Moments after they arrived, shots were fired into the car from an individual standing in the front yard of the home.

Police say the shooter is Demarco B. Morris, a Lima resident originally from Toledo. He was located around 5 a.m. Monday at a residence near the shooting and taken into custody.

The driver of the car, Davion Latson, 25, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene. Latson’s father, Michal Latson, 45, was also in the vehicle and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.  Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Steve Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department at 419-221-5181.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

