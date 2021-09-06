Traffic
Victim in IHOP car assault talks about the attack

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A victim involved in an altercation inside IHOP on Talmadge Road that ended up with a driver intentionally hitting people and the restaurant is speaking out. He shared a picture moments after police say a man used his car to hit several people. the restaurant front doors were damage and two people taken to a local hospital. He asked us not to show his face for his safety.

“All three of us that were together got hit. One of my friends got the brunt of it. He seem to go through the door of the car.”

An employee says it all started inside of IHOP. His buddies were joking with two other guys. He says it was all friendly at first. The men don’t know each other.

“I guess somebody took a joke that didn’t go right.”

He says words were exchanged and an IHOP employee told them to take it outside.

“The guy came over and came to our table and they got into an altercation. He pushed a guy. The guy hit him and then we went outside.”

What happened next shocked the men.

“Everybody’s going their separate ways. They are backing out of their parking spot. We’re going back in IHOP. All of a sudden I just see the fender of his car jumping the curb and hitting everybody as we’re going into IHOP.”

The victim claims the suspect told him he had a gun.

“I truly believe he did have a gun in his car. I think he was just trying to decide what crazy he was going to do.”

Police says the suspect took off after he hit the men. The victim says detectives are expected to release a picture of the suspect they are looking for.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

