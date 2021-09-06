Wheeler Farms Corn Maze unveils “Be Kind” theme for 2021

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - There aren’t any butterflies at the Butterfly House this year, but there’s plenty of corn -- minus about 5 miles’ worth of pathway for the Wheeler Farms Corn Maze.

Director of operations Christy Geha says this year’s theme is one that should echo worldwide: “Be Kind”. “We usually do 5 to 6-mile mazes, and it covers 16 acres of corn... every year we do something different,” she says. “There’s flowers, hearts, sunrises and bees buzzing in the maze, so it’s a very family-friendly activity. What the world needs now is kind people, and I think it’s a great theme for people young and old.”

They’ve had a wide range of designs in their 12 years and counting, many of them revolving around pop culture or local features. “We’ve done an Avengers theme,” Geha recalls, “dinosaurs, Crystal Bowersox several years ago... BG vs UT football, and a Jeep theme several years ago as well.”

The process starts well before the first stalks start to sprout from the soil, with Wheeler Farms submitting their design to an Idaho company months in advance. “They plug it into a rototiller tractor,” says Geha, “and they come here usually the first week of July -- when the corn’s only about 1 foot tall -- then they cut it when it’s still pretty short. About once a week, we’ll go through with the mower. Once the maze is cut, it’s a pretty low-maintenance activity. About 2 days after the maze closes -- usually November 1st or 2nd -- the farmer comes out and harvests all the corn.”

If you conquer all 3 mazes, there’s added incentive for a certain holiday later in the year as a tie-in with another of Wheeler’s popular ventures. “Every time you find a post in the maze, there’s a hole puncher... and you punch the bottom of the corn kernel, so it’s sort of a competition. Anyone who makes it through all the mazes has a chance to win a free Christmas tree.”

Special weekends this fall will also be dedicated to frontline workers. “Those first responders, nursing staff, physicians... we let them in free of charge [one weekend]. We’ll also have a tribute to teachers and educators one of the weekends as a thank-you for the work they’ve been doing with our kids.”

You may not be able to eat the corn at the moment, but there’s a cornucopia of other favorites besides: “Kona Ice is coming out,” Geha offers, “and we have a couple other food trucks too... cornhole, snacks, cider, donuts, pop, all of those things.”

The corn maze runs from September 18th to October 30th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.