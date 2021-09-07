Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

After a perfect weekend (besides the U.S. loss) it’s time to clean up at The Solheim Cup

Clean up begins at Inverness Club
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo and Inverness Club put in a lot of time and effort to get the course ready for the Solheim Cup.

The tournament ended Monday evening, and Europe is officially in possession of the cup; time for them to celebrate!

But for the people of Inverness and Toledo, it’s clean up time.

Zach Stewart with CGS Imaging helped create all the signage for the tournament.

“All that work that went in, the six months, 12 months it took to prepare for this and install it all, now it’s time to tear it down,” said Stewart.

Everything but the closing ceremony set-up will stay how it is until after Tuesday’s golf outing thanking all the people who helped make Solheim a success.

But after tomorrow, everything must go.

“It’ll probably take six to seven weeks to get everything torn down, but we kind of have to check out everything and get this golf course cleaned up so the members can get back out here and play,” said Solheim Cup tournament director Becky Newell.

Team Europe celebrated their win on Monday night. Newell said her team didn’t have the cup, but they still celebrated a successful weekend.

Newell’s final words on the Solheim Cup?

“Thank you, Toledo.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver caused a crash that killed a man and hurt four others, including a state trooper,...
Driver doesn’t move over at traffic stop, causes fatal crash, state troopers say
CTSY: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Health officials urge evacuations for some Michigan residents due to hazardous fumes
Authorities are looking for a suspect or suspects believed to be armed and dangerous after...
Police looking for armed, dangerous suspects after multiple car break-ins
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Sandusky woman dies in Erie County car crash

Latest News

As the golf tournament wraps up, attendees reflect on how much they enjoyed the tournament.
Event goers reflect on Solheim
Tear down begins at Inverness Club
The Solheim Cup is over, so now what?
One person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a Toledo area IHOP on...
Victim in IHOP car assault talks about the attack
Wheeler Farms' mazes have had a wide range of designs in their 12 years and counting, many of...
Wheeler Farms Corn Maze unveils “Be Kind” theme for 2021