After a perfect weekend (besides the U.S. loss) it’s time to clean up at The Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo and Inverness Club put in a lot of time and effort to get the course ready for the Solheim Cup.

The tournament ended Monday evening, and Europe is officially in possession of the cup; time for them to celebrate!

But for the people of Inverness and Toledo, it’s clean up time.

Zach Stewart with CGS Imaging helped create all the signage for the tournament.

“All that work that went in, the six months, 12 months it took to prepare for this and install it all, now it’s time to tear it down,” said Stewart.

Everything but the closing ceremony set-up will stay how it is until after Tuesday’s golf outing thanking all the people who helped make Solheim a success.

But after tomorrow, everything must go.

“It’ll probably take six to seven weeks to get everything torn down, but we kind of have to check out everything and get this golf course cleaned up so the members can get back out here and play,” said Solheim Cup tournament director Becky Newell.

Team Europe celebrated their win on Monday night. Newell said her team didn’t have the cup, but they still celebrated a successful weekend.

Newell’s final words on the Solheim Cup?

“Thank you, Toledo.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.