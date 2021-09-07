Traffic
Appeals court upholds dismissal of Toledo Fire racial discrimination case

(Photo Courtesy: Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on Facebook)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal appeals court rejected a request by a Toledo Fire recruit to overturn a judgment against him in a racial discrimination case against the department Tuesday.

Major Smith III failed the ventilation portion of his physical test in 2018 and was fired for not meeting the state’s standards. His personnel documents showed he failed training exercises, including ventilation and roof drills, as well as disciplinary reports.

Smith filed a lawsuit against the mayor of Toledo and the police chief, but that case was dismissed in 2020.

