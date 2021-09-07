CSRN holding Toledo mayoral candidate forum Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo is holding a Mayoral Forum Tuesday night.

It’s an opportunity for the public to hear from the candidates running for mayor of Toledo and address the issues affecting local communities. Candidates include Toledo’s current mayor, Wade Kapszukiewicz (D), former mayor Carty Finkbeiner (D), and Jan Scotland (R).

The forum is set for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Fredrick Douglass Community Center located at 1001 Indiana Avenue.

Dr. Patrice McClellan will moderate the event, CSRN organizers said.

Early voting is underway and the primary election is set for next Tuesday, Sept. 14.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.