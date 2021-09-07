Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Former US Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, 90, dead from dementia

Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side....
Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side. He was 90.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side. He was 90.

His son Adlai Stevenson IV, who confirmed the Illinois Democrat’s death, said his father had dementia, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Before his health declined, Mr. Stevenson kept active organizing presentations and speakers for the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy in Libertyville, Illinois. He also worked on the family farm in Hanover, Illinois, raising cattle, growing corn and hay for their feed, and chopping wood.

“He just faded away,” his son said.

Mr. Stevenson ran for governor of Illinois twice, losing his 1982 run by just 5,074 votes to Republican Gov. Jim Thompson. It is the closest Illinois election for governor in modern state history.

Mr. Stevenson was the great grandson of former Vice President Adlai Stevenson. His father, Adlai Stevenson II, was a former Illinois governor and two-time presidential candidate.

When running for the Senate, Mr. Stevenson asked then-Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley for advice.

“My advice to you is don’t change your name,” Daley told him, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demarco Morris is being held on suspicion of murder in Lima.
Toledo native held in custody in connection with Lima shooting
Police lights.
Man shot outside Paulding County bar
Authorities are looking for a suspect or suspects believed to be armed and dangerous after...
Police looking for armed, dangerous suspects after multiple car break-ins
sunday solheim
Solheim Cup draws record 130,000 crowd to Toledo
Two people are injured in a crash.
Two taken to hospital after Tuesday morning crash

Latest News

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
In NYC after IDA, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Hurricane Ida power outages, misery persist 9 days later
Toledo and the Inverness Club shined at Solheim
That's a wrap on the Solheim Cup!
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
White House taps populist message as Biden pushes $3.5T plan