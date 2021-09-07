Northwest Ohio communities to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday will mark the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks and communities throughout Northwest Ohio are commemorating the occasion.

Toledo’s ceremony will be held at the Toledo Firefighters Memorial in Chubb DeWolfe Park at 8:30 a.m.Toledo Police, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department honor guards will particpate.

Street closures start at 7:30 a.m. for Beech, North Huron, and Orange Streets and will continue through 9:30 a.m.

The Toledo Memorial Park will host its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at the park’s 9/11 First Responders Memorial.

It’s free and open to the public.

The event combines the annual ceremonies held by the City of Sylvania’s first responders and the group Veterans Matter. The group will hold a motorcycle ride called Steel to Steel from the 9/11 Memorial at the Fulton County Fairgrounds to the Toledo Memorial Park in recognition of the steel beams from the World Trade Center.

The event is expected to last 30 minutes and will end with the ringing of the bell to memorialize the lives lost.

The Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will hold a service of observance at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The service will feature a dove release and those in attendance can receive a complimentary donuts. Local clergy members and first responders will make an appearance.

The Ottawa Hills Memorial Park is located at 4210 W. Central Avenue.

The City of Bowling Green is holding a ceremony outside at the Veterans Memorial located at Bowling Green City Park Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

It will include members of the Police & Fire Honor Guard and remarks from city leaders including Mayor Aspacher, Fire Chief Moorman, and Imam Ahmad Deeb of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.

Those planning to attend the ceremony are encouraged to bring a chair.

Additional events include a re-dedication of the Veterans Memorial at the Wood County Courhouse at 10:00 a.m., which will feature an all county high school band performance.

A military vehicle display will be held along Court Street in Bowling Green from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Bowling Green State University is hosting the Heroes Game for the BGSU vs. South Alabama football game at Doyt Perry Stadium starting at 4:00 p.m.

The Village of Gibsonburg is hosting its annual Remembrance Ceremony at the 9/11 memorial. The monument features a 7,000lb piece of the antenna that was on top of the north Twin Tower.

The ceremony gets underway at noon and is free to attend.

A non-profit motorcycle club called Nozzlemen is hosting a ceremony honoring first responders at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the Williams County Fair Grandstand & Track, located at 619 E Main St, Montpelier, OH.

It’s open to the public but fair admission is required.

It will feature the 9/11 star climb & 5k walk/run. In-person registration begins at 8:00 a.m. Saturday but those interested can pre-register here. All proceeds will go to he National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The event will also feature a silent auction and first responder vehicle tours, including LifeFlight, Williams County EMS Squad, and the Sheriff K9 unit.

The City of Findlay is hosting a 9/11 memorial parade on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. It starts on S. Main Street at Lake Cascades Parkway and Sixth Street and will travel to the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

After the parade route arrives at the fairgrounds, the city will host a memorial ceremony at the Old millstream Centre.

