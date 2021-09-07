Organizers cancel Toledo Greek American Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A popular Toledo festival has been canceled for the second straight year due to COVID-19.

The Toledo Greek American Festival, scheduled for the week after Labor Day, has been canceled, the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church announced.

The church will hold a “Taste of Greece” drive-thru event that will offer Greek food, Greek pastries, Greek win, beer, ouzo, and bottled water.

The drive-thru entrance will be on the festival grounds on Summit Street and have two lanes. Printed menus will be distributed once customers arrive. Orders can be paid for with cash or credit card. The items will be delivered to the car. Walk-up service is also available on Walnut St.

Two dinners will be offered: Roast Lamb Shank served on a bed of rice pilaf and Greek green beans ($20.00), and Greek Lemon Chicken also with rice pilaf and Greek green beans ($12.00).

All orders are on a first come, first served basis. Preordering is not available.

The church and festival will hold a memorial service at 10:45 a.m. Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Greek American Festival is scheduled to celebrate its 50th festival next September.

