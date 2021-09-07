Police release images of man wanted in IHOP assault

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released images of a man involved in a fight at a Talmadge Rd. IHOP on September 1, resulting in several people getting hit by a car.

The suspect is wanted on charges of felonious assault and vandalism.

Attempt to Identify: On 9/1/21 the pictured male was involved in a fight in the 4000 block of Talmadge, which resulted... Posted by Toledo Police Department on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

According to a Toledo Police report, the victims were dining at the IHOP when the suspect approached them, accusing them of being loud and disrespectful. The victims tried to ignore the suspect, but he called one victim an “Arab” due to his darker complexion. The victim then slapped the suspect in the face.

The suspect challenged the victim to a fight in the parking lot. As the two men were walking out of the restaurant to fight, a man who had been with the suspect managed to get him in a car.

As the victim was walking to go back inside the restaurant, the suspect drove into the entryway of the restaurant and hit four people, including the man who the suspect challenged to a fight.

One person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a Toledo area IHOP on Wednesday, Sept. 1. (WTVG)

The suspect then fled the scene in his car.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.