Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Public procession planned for Corpsman Soviak on Wednesday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A public procession is planned for Wednesday morning after the remains of U.S. Navy Corpsman Max Soviak arrive in Cleveland.

The plane carrying Soviak’s remains is scheduled to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at 10:25 a.m. Soviak, from Berlin Heights, was killed on Aug. 25 at the Abbey Gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, while supporting Operation Allies Refuge.

A private procession will begin at the airport before continuing west on the Ohio Turnpike to U.S. Route 250, exit 118, where the public procession will begin.

Veteran service organizations with motorcycle escorts are asked to stage at the commercial vehicle transfer lot near the toll booths at exit 118 no later than 11:30 a.m.

All public safety vehicles are asked to stage at the Certain Teed Corporation on U.S. 250 no later than 11:30 a.m.

The public procession route for Max Soviak.
The public procession route for Max Soviak.(WTVG)

Members of the community are encouraged to stage along the procession route no later than 11:30 a.m.

The route is scheduled to proceed south on US 250 from the Strecker Rd. intersection to State Route 113 East through Milan. From there, it will head north on Berlin Rd. to West Main St. in Berlin Heights, east on W. Main to South St., south on South St. to Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demarco Morris is being held on suspicion of murder in Lima.
Toledo native held in custody in connection with Lima shooting
Police lights.
Man shot outside Paulding County bar
Authorities are looking for a suspect or suspects believed to be armed and dangerous after...
Police looking for armed, dangerous suspects after multiple car break-ins
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
sunday solheim
Solheim Cup draws record 130,000 crowd to Toledo

Latest News

Two people are injured in a crash.
Two taken to hospital after Tuesday morning crash
Europe took the cup and now the clean up begins
After a perfect weekend (besides the U.S. loss) it’s time to clean up at The Solheim Cup
As the golf tournament wraps up, attendees reflect on how much they enjoyed the tournament.
Event goers reflect on Solheim
Tear down begins at Inverness Club
The Solheim Cup is over, so now what?