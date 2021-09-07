Public procession planned for Corpsman Soviak on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A public procession is planned for Wednesday morning after the remains of U.S. Navy Corpsman Max Soviak arrive in Cleveland.

The plane carrying Soviak’s remains is scheduled to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at 10:25 a.m. Soviak, from Berlin Heights, was killed on Aug. 25 at the Abbey Gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, while supporting Operation Allies Refuge.

A private procession will begin at the airport before continuing west on the Ohio Turnpike to U.S. Route 250, exit 118, where the public procession will begin.

Veteran service organizations with motorcycle escorts are asked to stage at the commercial vehicle transfer lot near the toll booths at exit 118 no later than 11:30 a.m.

All public safety vehicles are asked to stage at the Certain Teed Corporation on U.S. 250 no later than 11:30 a.m.

The public procession route for Max Soviak. (WTVG)

Members of the community are encouraged to stage along the procession route no later than 11:30 a.m.

The route is scheduled to proceed south on US 250 from the Strecker Rd. intersection to State Route 113 East through Milan. From there, it will head north on Berlin Rd. to West Main St. in Berlin Heights, east on W. Main to South St., south on South St. to Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home.

