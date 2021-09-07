Traffic
September 7th Weather Forecast

Storms Likely Tonight
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer and windy today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. The afternoon will become windy with sustained winds out of the southwest at 20 mph. Wind gusts may reach 35 mph. Thunderstorms are likely this evening after 6pm. A few strong storms with gusty winds are possible mainly northwest of Toledo. Cooler weather will follow with highs in the 70s Wednesday through Friday. Highs will make a return into the middle to upper 80s next week.

