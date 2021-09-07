The Solheim Cup a hole-in-one for Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Solheim Cup tournament is over, but its effect on our city will be felt for years to come. The international event was expected to generate about $30 million for the local economy. Early estimates from organizers indicate that did happen.

“We were so thankful we did it, we made it, and we did it well,” says Mona Shousher, co-chair of Fan Fest. “We are exhausted but so thrilled at the same time. It was truly a shining moment for this city. I am proud to have been part of it. It really was magical.”

The event drew tens of thousands of people to downtown for The Solheim Cup opening ceremony, concerts, food, and festivities.

“We ended up with about 18,000 people in our Fan Fest footprint for just Friday night,” says Shousher. “Saturday night we had a little over 9,000 in downtown.”

Fan Fest and the tournament pumped tens of millions into the local economy, from restaurants and hotels to gas stations and small businesses. Shouser says it was perfect timing for a lot of vendors. “After being down for a year or year and a half, as tired as they are right now, it was a great lift and just what they needed. For many, it will help sustain them for another year. "

There will also be a long-term payoff for the city.

“Our Toledo team, which is comprised of many partners, knows how to throw a big event and we are all looking forward to doing more in the future,” says Cindy Kerr, a Vice President with ConnecToledo. “This shows we can do big events well.”

Kerr says a lot of people who came for the world-class golf will be back to explore other world-famous offerings in the city.

“I spent a lot of time talking with people sitting next to me at the concert and the golf course,” she says. “They’re excited to come back. A lot of people were focused on golf, but they want to come back to see the museum and the zoo. I think there will be years of repeat visits to come.”

Organizers say in addition to all the great comments about our city and the tournament, a lot of people were also impressed with the people who call this area home. Visitors said that is also a big factor when it comes to planning a return trip.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.