As the Solheim Cup wraps up spectators reflect on the tournament

The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Team Europe took the trophy in the 2021 Solheim Cup, some local tournament goers express some disappointment in the outcome, but pride in calling Toledo home.

“We’ve been prepping for year at this point. I think everyone showed up. I think there were some great numbers out at Inverness, so it was a great day for the United States and especially Toledo,” says Melissa Westmeyer, a Toledo native.

Diana Patton worked with Meg Ressner, the Co-Chair of the Solheim Cup, to make it an inclusive environment for everyone. She says she was overjoyed by the outcome.

“It’s been amazing. I did a couple of back flips. They don’t normally do that at golf tournaments. It was such an amazing experience,” says Patton. “It has just been amazing. So for people like me, a beautiful black woman, who get to experience an opportunity that historically hasn’t been open to me, but now is. That’s what I’m excited about.”

“Personally I feel like Toledo couldn’t have done it better. The community has just come out with such a great showing. It shows the love of golf and what our city can do,” says John Hawker.

“I feel really proud of Toledo volunteering here. It was really amazing to see Toledo portrayed in this way.”

Although the tournament went by smoothly, some spectators couldn’t help but be disappointed in a Team USA victory.

“The course is in awesome shape. The players I would have liked to see USA do a little better, but all in all it was a great experience,” says Tony Meyer.

