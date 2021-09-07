That’s a wrap on the 2021 Solheim Cup!

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo and Inverness Club spent months preparing for last weekend’s Solheim Cup, and those involved in the planning said it was an overwhelming success.

The club hosted a golf outing Tuesday for sponsors as a final thank you for all the hard work they put into the Solheim Cup.

Sponsor Luke Shipp got the chance to actually play the course at Inverness in the exact way the Solheim pros did.

He said the women made it look a lot easier than it really is.

“It makes you understand how tough it actually is. To have 24 of the best players in the world for the LPGA is a pretty awesome event, and it’s good to see how they play,” said Shipp.

Although Team U.S.A. lost, the Solheim Cup seemed to be a hole-in-one for Inverness Club and the Glass City.

This year’s tournament brought 130,000 people to Inverness. That’s a new record for the Solheim Cup.

Becky Newell is the tournament director.

“It wasn’t what we wanted in conclusion of the event. but Toledo really set the standard for not only the 2021 Solheim Cup but for everything moving forward,” said Newell.

But overall, Newell said she is happy with how everything played out.

“It’s been an amazing week for women’s golf. I couldn’t be prouder of our team, our Solheim Cup staff team and all we were able to do out on the golf course and inside the ropes. It’s been truly spectacular.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.