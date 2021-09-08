Traffic
9/11 ceremony at Toledo Memorial Park to honor fallen first responders

A 13,000 pound beam from the World Trade Center is surrounded by niches holding the cremated...
A 13,000 pound beam from the World Trade Center is surrounded by niches holding the cremated remains of first responders at Toledo Memorial Park.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In the back of Toledo Memorial Park stands a monument to first responders.

“We really didn’t have anything and I thought if we could do anything really respectful for the first responders, this would be the place to do it,” said Jeff Cleff, President & C.E.O. of the cemetery and mausoleum.

In 2011, Clegg says he started contacting the 9/11 commission for a piece of the World Trade Center. Five years later, a 13,000 pound beam was placed in the center of a monument surrounded by niches, which contain the cremated remains of local first responders.

Toledo Firefighter Stephen Machchinski, who lost his life during a fire in 2014, is honored near a section of the beam people can touch. Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker, who was shot and killed earlier this year, is laid to rest nearby.

Saturday, the group Veterans Matter will hold a motorcycle ride from the piece of the World Trade Center at the Fulton County Fairgrounds to the one at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania. During the ceremony there, which is set to start at 3:00 PM, a commemorative bell at the memorial will sound in a toll of 3-4-3.

“Which is the 343 Firefighters that died at Ground Zero in New York, and so it’s quite moving that that’s the end of the service,” explains Clegg.

Everyone is invited to attend the 9/11 memorial ceremony.

