Cancer Connection hosting motorcycle ride for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio is hosting a Ride for Kids motorcycle rally at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Toledo.

The ride will take off from the Cancer Connection office at 151 N. Michigan St. The last bike will be out by 10:30 a.m., and the final stop is Paddy Jacks on Central Ave.

The cost for one rider is $25, and any additional rider is $5.

Paddy Jacks will host raffles and lunch, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The cost for lunch is $10.

The ride is in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Part of the route will drive past two local hospitals that treat pediatric cancer patients.

Register at this link.

