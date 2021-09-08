Traffic
Cancer Connection hosting motorcycle ride for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

A poker run in Toledo, Ohio.
A poker run in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio is hosting a Ride for Kids motorcycle rally at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Toledo.

The ride will take off from the Cancer Connection office at 151 N. Michigan St. The last bike will be out by 10:30 a.m., and the final stop is Paddy Jacks on Central Ave.

The cost for one rider is $25, and any additional rider is $5.

Paddy Jacks will host raffles and lunch, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The cost for lunch is $10.

The ride is in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Part of the route will drive past two local hospitals that treat pediatric cancer patients.

Register at this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

