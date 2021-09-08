Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

City leaders announce new park, YMCA facility

City officials release a design model for the new YMCA facility expected to open in Toledo in...
City officials release a design model for the new YMCA facility expected to open in Toledo in 2024.(City of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and other city leaders announced Wednesday a new park and YMCA facility is coming to the city in 2024.

A new Inez Nash Park and Wayman D. Palmer YMCA is in the works. The facility will be located where the Inez Nash Park currently sits in the 100 block of E. Bancroft Street.

A public meeting will be held at the current Wayman Palmer YMCA on Monday, Sept. 27 to get community input on the plan.

“Today’s announcement is a win for this neighborhood, a win for kids, and a win for Toledo,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said in a statement. “My administration has put a priority on investing in all neighborhoods, especially those that have been ignored for decades.”

The city estimates the project will cost $21 million, with the funding coming from the Community Development Block Grant, the American Rescue Plan Act, the YMCA capital campaign, and private donors.

The mayor’s office said the new building will be about twice the size of the current YMCA with multipurpose rooms, a demonstration kitchen, a community lounge, gyms, fitness rooms, and an indoor pool.

“This project is a legacy project for us,” said Rosalyn Clemens, the city’s Neighborhoods Director. “This is a must-do project for us. We must do this because these are the types of projects that make for equity inclusion.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are injured in a crash.
Two taken to hospital after Tuesday morning crash
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup
Residents of Perrysburg Heights made sure that their voices were heard, while council discussed...
Perrysburg Heights residents voice concerns over city exploring redevelopment options
Toledo Police have released images of a man wanted in connection with an incident at a Talmadge...
Police release images of man wanted in IHOP assault
With the cancelation of the Greek American Festival, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in...
Organizers cancel Toledo Greek American Festival

Latest News

Procession for Max Soviak
Procession for Max Soviak
Andre Campos allegedly struck three Toledo Police vehicles during a high-speed pursuit on...
Man crashes into TPD cruisers during high-speed pursuit
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup
Generic auction image
Toledo Police Seized Vehicle Auction to be conducted all online