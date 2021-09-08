City leaders announce new park, YMCA facility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and other city leaders announced Wednesday a new park and YMCA facility is coming to the city in 2024.

A new Inez Nash Park and Wayman D. Palmer YMCA is in the works. The facility will be located where the Inez Nash Park currently sits in the 100 block of E. Bancroft Street.

A public meeting will be held at the current Wayman Palmer YMCA on Monday, Sept. 27 to get community input on the plan.

“Today’s announcement is a win for this neighborhood, a win for kids, and a win for Toledo,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said in a statement. “My administration has put a priority on investing in all neighborhoods, especially those that have been ignored for decades.”

The city estimates the project will cost $21 million, with the funding coming from the Community Development Block Grant, the American Rescue Plan Act, the YMCA capital campaign, and private donors.

The mayor’s office said the new building will be about twice the size of the current YMCA with multipurpose rooms, a demonstration kitchen, a community lounge, gyms, fitness rooms, and an indoor pool.

“This project is a legacy project for us,” said Rosalyn Clemens, the city’s Neighborhoods Director. “This is a must-do project for us. We must do this because these are the types of projects that make for equity inclusion.”

