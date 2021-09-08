Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Community garden coming to Rosa Parks Elementary

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rosa Parks Elementary School is getting a community garden, thanks to UPS and the American Heart Association.

The goal of the garden is to help the Toledo Public Schools students learn more about nutrition and bring it home to their families.

“We’ve been partnered with Rosa Parks now for three years and being able to give back outside of just tutoring, coming in with the schools, but actually getting into the community here, where the community can kind of reap the benefits of something that we have here, is a big deal for UPS,” UPS’s Matthew Weigle said.

The students at the school on Cherry St. will germinate the seeds in their classrooms and plant fall crops.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

