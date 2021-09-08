Flu shot clinic being held Monday in Monroe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe County Community College will host a flu shot clinic from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The shots administered by CVS pharmacists will be available in the Health Education Building Gymnasium, 1555 S. Raisinville Rd. People must bring an insurance card and personal ID; shots are available for people without insurance.

The clinic is open to all students, staff, faculty, and community members ages 18 and above; people under the age of 18 must have parental consent.

Wait times are expected to be less than five minutes.

