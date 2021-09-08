Man crashes into TPD cruisers during high-speed pursuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer after he allegedly struck three Toledo Police cruisers during a chase on Tuesday evening.

Officers attempted to pull over Andre Campos, 35, who instead fled from the officers at high rates of speed, running red lights and stop signs. His vehicle struck the three cruisers in a parking lot in the 1100 block of W. Central. He was later apprehended.

There were no injuries reported from the crashes. All of the vehicles sustained minor damage and remained in service.

