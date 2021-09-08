Traffic
Man crashes into TPD cruisers during high-speed pursuit

Andre Campos allegedly struck three Toledo Police vehicles during a high-speed pursuit on...
Andre Campos allegedly struck three Toledo Police vehicles during a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday, Sept. 7.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer after he allegedly struck three Toledo Police cruisers during a chase on Tuesday evening.

Officers attempted to pull over Andre Campos, 35, who instead fled from the officers at high rates of speed, running red lights and stop signs. His vehicle struck the three cruisers in a parking lot in the 1100 block of W. Central. He was later apprehended.

There were no injuries reported from the crashes. All of the vehicles sustained minor damage and remained in service.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

