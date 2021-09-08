Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More college-aged adults are using pot.

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.

Use of the drug also was at historically high levels in 2020 among same-aged peers who were not in college.

The results represent the highest levels of marijuana use recorded since the 1980s.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are injured in a crash.
Two taken to hospital after Tuesday morning crash
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup
Residents of Perrysburg Heights made sure that their voices were heard, while council discussed...
Perrysburg Heights residents voice concerns over city exploring redevelopment options
Toledo Police have released images of a man wanted in connection with an incident at a Talmadge...
Police release images of man wanted in IHOP assault
With the cancelation of the Greek American Festival, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in...
Organizers cancel Toledo Greek American Festival

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court to return to in-person arguments
A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County...
Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19...
What is the mu variant of the coronavirus?