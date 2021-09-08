Perrysburg Heights residents voice concerns over city exploring redevelopment options

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of the Perrysburg Heights community showed up in numbers to the City Council meeting, where the council discussed potential plans to redevelop the area. The potential plans include adding trees, sidewalks, multipurpose developments, and a greenspace, that residents say would involve removing over 40 homes.

“We all know the market forces surrounding Perrysburg Heights are intense. Levis Commons and the freeway and the general development in Perrysburg is already pushing everything to the brink,” says Paul Belazis, the spokes person for the residents of Perrysburg Heights.

The residents of Perrysburg Heights say that they pride themselves on their melting pot of a community, and say that if it were to be displaced, so would the majority of diversity in Perrysburg.

“The plan for the future of Perrysburg Heights was to turn it into another Levis Commons. It was a recipe for gentrification, that and nothing less.”

City of Perrysburg officials say nothing is planned yet, they are only discussing options.

“Will all of the scenarios happen in the next 20-50 years? Probably not at all. But if any of this scenario-based planning will help us make a decision on any development in the city. It was time well spent,” says Brody Walters, the Planning and Zoning Administrator for Perrysburg.

The city council will be holding another meeting on September 15th at 5:30 to discuss the potential plans in greater detail.

