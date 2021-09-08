Traffic
September 8th Weather Forecast

Sunny & Dry Week Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some clouds this morning, the afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 70s. Saturday will be in the middle 80s with more sunshine. Sunday through Tuesday will bring a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

