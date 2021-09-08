Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
TFRD mourns the loss of Toledo firefighter

TFRD announced the off-duty death of 49-year-old Lieutenant Kevin E. Williamson on Wednesday....
TFRD announced the off-duty death of 49-year-old Lieutenant Kevin E. Williamson on Wednesday. He passed away Sept. 7.(Toledo Fire and Rescue)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of its own.

TFRD announced the off-duty death of 49-year-old Lieutenant Kevin E. Williamson on Wednesday. He passed away Sept. 7.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and to all members of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department as we mourn the loss of our brother,” the department said in a statement.

Williamson joined TFRD in July of 1993. He worked at Fire Station 25 on W. Central Avenue in the Old Orchard district, TFRD said.

