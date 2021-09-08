Toledo Police Seized Vehicle Auction to be conducted all online

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 80 vehicles will be sold during the Toledo Police Seized Vehicle Auction. The auction will be held online only, with bidding ending at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15.

There will be a public preview of the vehicle from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the Toledo Police Impound Lot on Dura Ave.

Cars are seized and sold through the process of auction, and the market value determines the price. Full payment is required at the conclusion of the auction.

For a complete listing, photos, and a link to register to bid online, go to the Pamela Rose Auction website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.