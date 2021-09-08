What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc and CW13 lineups are undergoing some major changes this fall. As of September, “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” is going away and will be replaced with Drew Barrymore’s talk show. “Kelly and Ryan” will move to WUPW, channel 36.

The move comes as WTVG and its management devote additional resources to developing the local news product, including the launch of “Action News at 4″ with Christina Williams and Tony Geftos. That hour of news will launch on September 13.

To accompany that move, “Kelly Clarkson” will shift up an hour, airing at 3pm to make room for the new show. “Rachel Ray,” “The View,” “GMA3,” and “General Hospital” will maintain their timeslots.

Meanwhile, CW13 will be adding several new syndicated programs to its lineup during the day. “Dr. Oz” will kick off this new lineup at 9am, followed by “Relative Justice” and “Law and Order: SVU.” “Chicago Fire” will join the day’s programming at 2pm, followed by “Funny You Should Ask” at 3.

