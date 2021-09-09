Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

2 new ‘murder hornet’ sightings in Washington state

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed...
According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed in Whatcom County.(Source: Washington State Dept. of Agriculture/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - So-called “murder hornets” are trying to make a comeback in Washington state.

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed in Whatcom County.

That’s the same area where nests were destroyed in 2020 and earlier this year.

Asian giant hornets are the largest hornets in the world.

They earned their nickname “murder hornets” because they enter a “slaughter phase” where they kill honey bees by decapitating them. A few hornets can destroy a hive in a matter of hours.

Though they tend to not target humans, the hornets will attack if they feel threatened, agriculture department experts said.

They have a longer stinger than a honey bee, as well as venom that’s more toxic. They can also sting repeatedly.

The hornets have been invasive to the U.S. since 2019.

The state’s agriculture department is working with federal partners to prevent them from establishing in the U.S.

The experts said it’s important to report any sightings.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup
Residents of Perrysburg Heights made sure that their voices were heard, while council discussed...
Perrysburg Heights residents voice concerns over city exploring redevelopment options
TFRD announced the off-duty death of 49-year-old Lieutenant Kevin E. Williamson on Wednesday....
TFRD mourns the loss of Toledo firefighter
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages
Organizers believe at least $30 million was generated by the tournament
Economic impact from Solheim to be felt for years to come

Latest News

Notre Dame students learn 9/11 history
Notre Dame students learn 9/11 history from firsthand accounts
Notre Dame students learn 9/11 history
Notre Dame Academy students learn 9/11 history
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Dozens of Westerners board commercial flight from Kabul
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy...
Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well