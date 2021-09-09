9/9: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
From fall chill to Sunday sizzle in under 60 hours
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A few clouds this afternoon may have some showers squeezed out of them, but they’ll be very few and far between. Friday morning will see lows dipping into the 40s, yet a big warmup is on the way this weekend -- low-90s by Sunday!
