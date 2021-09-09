‘All hands on deck’: Ohio hospital staffs stretched thin

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio hospitals still have the capacity to treat people with COVID-19, health officials said Thursday, but increasing staffing shortages are causing some healthcare systems to halt elective procedures to keep up with an influx of patients.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 7,897 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the sixth-highest reporting day of the calendar year and the highest since January 12th.

Hospitalizations across the state are up 1,114% in the last two months and 21% in the last week, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. It says 1-in-7 patients in Ohio hospitals are COVID-19 positive, while a quarter of all ICU patients have the virus.

OhioHealth Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, who specializes in infectious diseases, said Thursday that hospitals are full of emotion.

“There’s an overall feeling of sadness, physical and emotional fatigue, and frank frustration,” Gastaldo said.

That frustration is coming from treating a preventable disease, he said. 2.8% of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the year have been among fully-vaccinated Ohioans, ODH reports.

Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, said hospitals aren’t currently facing physical or supply capacity concerns. Instead, he echoed statements made by healthcare administrators across the state recently about staffing shortages.

“We are running up against real challenges, just in terms of the wear and tear that this long pandemic has had on our healthcare providers, our frontline providers, and the ability of our hospitals and health systems to maintain this very very high pace of work and activity over the long, long haul,” Vanderhoff said.

Gastaldo said healthcare providers are taking an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to treating patients while also taking care of their employees.

Vanderhoff stressed steps need to be taken now to avoid straining Ohio’s hospital system to the levels that states in the South are experiencing.

He also said that COVID-19 is on the path to becoming an endemic virus, one where it is ever-present but at a baseline level. It’s still a pandemic-level disease because of how widespread it is. He said the state has to get to a point where we learn how to live with COVID-19. Part of that, he said, is developing immunity.

The safest immunity is that achieved through vaccination, he said.

“That can reduce the opportunities for this virus to spread to mutate and ultimately to inflict serious harm,” Vanderhoff said.

He said testing and vaccinations have to be widely available as the virus progresses toward that endemic status. Gastaldo said he believes a pill will be available to treat COVID-19 by the end of the year that’s comparable to Tamiflu as another tool for us to use to safely live with the virus present.

Vanderhoff said it’s going to be up to Ohioans to choose the path that gets us out of the pandemic sooner and to a time when we can live with the virus present without constant waves and surges of the disease.

“it is the beginning of our ability to essentially defang this virus, to declaw this virus, and make it something we’re able to live with more safely.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.