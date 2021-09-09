Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Changes coming to Toledo riverfront

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Glass City Metropark opened in December, but it’s not done yet. The park is slated to expand to encompass the entire riverfront, and there will be many more attractions.

“Think about Wildwood spread out along both sides of the Maumee River. That’s what we’re talking about here,” says Metroparks Toledo spokesperson Scott Carpenter.

Metroparks is thinking big when it comes to the Toledo riverfront. Construction is underway on Phase 2 of the park. It will include a restaurant, three discovery play areas (complete with ziplining), an ice skating ribbon and rink, private cabanas, and much more.

The full project should be completed by early 2023.

Metroparks representatives briefed city council’s Regional Growth, Development, and Small Business Enterprise Committee on Wednesday afternoon. Councilmembers expressed excitement at the project.

“It’s going to be quite a destination point for folks,” says councilman Rob Ludeman.

“This is amazing... I actually love it when I go down there. It’s so beautiful,” says councilwoman Vanice Williams.

The riverwalk will eventually extend the full span between the bridges on both sides of the river.

Changes will extend beyond the current borders of the park. New legislation will soon be introduced that will give Metroparks control of the Toledo Skyway Marina. A spokesperson says that operation will remain business as usual.

“We’ll be reaching out to people who are renting slips there to let them know that they have the option to continue renting there as they have been doing at the same price,” says Carpenter.

The next change Toledoans can expect to see is the boardwalk, which is set to open in October.

“Lots going on here. But lots more to come,” says Carpenter.

