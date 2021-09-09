Traffic
Confronting anti-Muslim hatred post-9/11

The community wrapped its arms around The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo
The night after the attacks of 9/11, someone shot out a window of the Islamic Center of Greater...
The night after the attacks of 9/11, someone shot out a window of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo. The community quickly rallied around local Muslims.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The night after the attacks of September 11, 2001, local Muslims saw a direct threat aimed at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo. Someone shot at one of the windows of the mosque.

After word spread, the community literally rallied around it. One week later, hundreds gathered to join hands and surround the building in prayer.

“At the appointed time I said, ‘Ok, aren’t we going to get started?’ They said, ‘We’re pushing it back about a half hour.’ I said, ‘Why?’ They said, ‘We just got a call. Perrysburg is backed up a mile long with traffic of people trying to get here,” said Cherrefe Kadri who was president of the Islamic Center at the time.

Kadri says it did not stop there. The outpouring of support continued for months.

“A nun called me and she said, and I can’t remember from which church or from the diocese maybe, I honestly right now don’t remember, but I remember her kindness and she said, ‘You know, we understand some of your members, your women might be fearful of going out if they’re, you know, wearing the hijab and they might want to go to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment or whatever. Let us know because we have members that will take them and stand with them.’ The local church – I’m ready to cry. Just because of those very sincere and simple gestures. Very sincere. They would do it,” remembers Kadri.

The attacks in 2001 happened a few weeks after the Islamic Center held its first International Festival. After a year off due to the pandemic, the festival is returning Saturday and Sunday, September 18th & 19th, 2021. The festival continues to bring people of all backgrounds together.

