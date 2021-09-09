FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - FedEx Ground customers say they are fed up with waiting on their packages. Brenda Shawver owns a Tupperware company. She says she’s been waiting for days for fed ex ground to deliver multiple packages with containers for days. She finally received some of those packages today. Some FedEx Ground customers have called 13abc and posted on social media complaining about the slow delivery of packages.

“This one’s been sitting there since the third that one’s been sitting there since the second,” said Business Owner Brenda Shawver.

Shawver says she’s called the 1-800 number to find out what’s the hold up.

“The communication it’s ridiculous. They should say something other than can’t do anything about it,” said Shawver.

Trucks were rolling in and out of the Perrysburg facility. There’s a sign hanging on the fence letting people know they are now hiring package handlers. Shawver says whatever is going on she hopes its fixed soon.

A spokesperson from FedEx Ground sent 13abc this statement, which in-part reads “FedEx Ground continues to experience significant package volumes due to the explosive growth of e-commerce brought on by the onset of COVID-19. That, coupled with a severe ongoing industry workforce shortage, has created operational challenges. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingencies, including securing additional package handler resources, to restore service levels.”

