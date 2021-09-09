Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Hall receives life sentence in 2019 Golden Corral homicide

Hall was found guilty in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Cevin Stanley.
Demetrius Hall. Erie County Jail - Dec. 9, 2019
Demetrius Hall. Erie County Jail - Dec. 9, 2019 (WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Demetrius Hall will spend at least 33 years in prison for the murder of an employee at the Golden Corral in Perkins Township in 2019. Hall was sentenced to life in prison in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, but will be eligible for parole after those 33 years.

Hall was found guilty in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Cevin Stanley at the restaurant after witnesses say the two men were involved in a verbal confrontation near closing time. Fellow employees reportedly took Stanley outside the rear of the restaurant to calm him down when Hall also existed and stabbed him. Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the event of Hall’s release, he will be subject to five years of community control.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup
Toledo Police
Deadly shooting now double homicide, suspect sought
Residents of Perrysburg Heights made sure that their voices were heard, while council discussed...
Perrysburg Heights residents voice concerns over city exploring redevelopment options
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages
TFRD announced the off-duty death of 49-year-old Lieutenant Kevin E. Williamson on Wednesday....
TFRD mourns the loss of Toledo firefighter

Latest News

Gun found at Robinson Elementary School
Gun found at TPS elementary school
Gun found at Robinson Elementary School
Outside agency employee fired after she is found with gun at TPS school
Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
Man arrested after police say he attempted to rob U-Haul building, trashes bathroom
The University of Toledo football game against Notre Dame will be streamed live at two local...
Luck of the Rockets fans: UT-Notre Dame to be broadcast at two local restaurants