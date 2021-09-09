Hall receives life sentence in 2019 Golden Corral homicide

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Demetrius Hall will spend at least 33 years in prison for the murder of an employee at the Golden Corral in Perkins Township in 2019. Hall was sentenced to life in prison in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, but will be eligible for parole after those 33 years.

Hall was found guilty in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Cevin Stanley at the restaurant after witnesses say the two men were involved in a verbal confrontation near closing time. Fellow employees reportedly took Stanley outside the rear of the restaurant to calm him down when Hall also existed and stabbed him. Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the event of Hall’s release, he will be subject to five years of community control.

