Lottery fever hits high gear as jackpots total nearly $800 million

The Mega Millions drawing is Friday and the Powerball drawing is Saturday.
Between Powerball and Mega Millions the jackpots total nearly $800 million.(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Big money is up for grabs this week. Between the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, the combined jackpots total nearly $800 million, and lottery fever is spreading.

As we get closer to the big drawings Friday and Saturday, the lines will get longer at Deano’s at Hill and McCord.

Dean El-Joubeily says people have waited for hours in the past to get their tickets. While winning money is everyone’s goal, there’s been a big pay-out of a different kind for Dean and his staff. “Over the years we’ve met a lot of people because of the lottery. A lot of them we’ve become very close with, like family really. We see them on a regular basis. We joke, we laugh, we talk football, and they play their regular numbers every day.”

The Mega Millions drawing is Friday, and Powerball is Saturday night. Both drawings will be live here on 13abc, your official lottery station.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

