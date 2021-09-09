Lottery fever hits high gear as jackpots total nearly $800 million

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Big money is up for grabs this week. Between the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, the combined jackpots total nearly $800 million, and lottery fever is spreading.

As we get closer to the big drawings Friday and Saturday, the lines will get longer at Deano’s at Hill and McCord.

Dean El-Joubeily says people have waited for hours in the past to get their tickets. While winning money is everyone’s goal, there’s been a big pay-out of a different kind for Dean and his staff. “Over the years we’ve met a lot of people because of the lottery. A lot of them we’ve become very close with, like family really. We see them on a regular basis. We joke, we laugh, we talk football, and they play their regular numbers every day.”

The Mega Millions drawing is Friday, and Powerball is Saturday night. Both drawings will be live here on 13abc, your official lottery station.

