Luck of the Rockets fans: UT-Notre Dame to be broadcast at two local restaurants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday’s Toledo football game at Notre Dame is scheduled to be aired on Peacock, the NBC streaming platform. But UT fans without the service aren’t out of luck.

According to the Toledo athletic department, two local restaurants will show the game -- Campus Pollyeyes on Dorr St. and the Blarney Irish Pub on Monroe St. will both air the contest.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

