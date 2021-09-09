Traffic
Luck of the Rockets fans: UT-Notre Dame to be broadcast at two local restaurants

The University of Toledo football game against Notre Dame will be streamed live at two local...
The University of Toledo football game against Notre Dame will be streamed live at two local restaurants.(University of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday’s Toledo football game at Notre Dame is scheduled to be aired on Peacock, the NBC streaming platform. But UT fans without the service aren’t out of luck.

According to the Toledo athletic department, two local restaurants will show the game -- Campus Pollyeyes on Dorr St. and the Blarney Irish Pub on Monroe St. will both air the contest.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

