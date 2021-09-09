Man arrested after police say he attempted to rob U-Haul building, trashes bathroom

Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in custody after he locked himself in a bathroom at a S. Byrne Rd. U-Haul that he was allegedly trying to rob on Wednesday morning.

Toledo Police officers were dispatched to the U-Haul before 4 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect, Brien McGranahan, 42, locked himself in a bathroom and refused to come out.

According to a police report, McGranahan destroyed the bathroom and flooded it, causing him to suffer multiple serious self-inflicted cuts to his hands and head.

After attempts to have McGranahan leave the restroom failed, police forced entry into the bathroom. McGranahan was taken into custody without further incident.

Toledo Fire & Rescue transported McGranahan to the hospital, where he was admitted.

The police report said the bathroom door is beyond repair and the room itself had severe damage.

