Notre Dame students learn 9/11 history from firsthand accounts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Notre Dame Academy learned firsthand stories of what it was like for first responders on 9/11.

Sylvia Fire Department’s former deputy chief Thomas Eisel has been speaking with students over the last few years. On Wednesday, he told the students what he saw that day locally and his work in New York City to help with cleanup efforts.

Eisel said while his stories may not change, the students have gone from living through that day to now being born after 2001.

One thing hasn’t changed though -- the students always listen intently.

“I was working that day as a firefighter, and so I convey to them things we did that day,” Eisel said. “Afterward, we did go to New York to help out and attend funerals. Our experience and what we say and did and heard while in New York, it’s etched in my mind for a long time.”

Eisel said he’s seen memorials for 9/11 around the world. He traveled to Ireland recently and found a tree garden memorial created by a nurse who worked in New York City.

