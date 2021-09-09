Ohio redistricting panel introduces Republican-drawn maps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A panel tasked with redrawing Ohio’s state legislative boundaries introduced its first maps Thursday afternoon that were proposed by Republicans earlier that morning.

Democrats on the Ohio Redistricting Commission didn’t waste time pushing back against the maps.

“The partisan proportions are worse than what exists today,” said Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron. “That purpose alone is enough for me not to be supportive of this.”

The commission was supposed to introduce its first proposed map by Sept. 1. It introduced the GOP map on Thursday after missing the first deadline set by the constitution, which provides for the second deadline of Sept. 15 if a map isn’t decided by the initial date.

Ray DiRossi, an aid to the Senate Republicans caucus, said the maps meet all of Ohio’s constitutional requirements. But House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, questioned whether the map’s creators used demographic or racial data when drawing the boundaries.

DiRossi said they were directed not to use the data by legislative leaders.

“We just can’t leave it to chance,” Vernon Sykes said. It’s prescribed in the constitution that we comply with it. You have to have some evidence, it has to be intentional and deliberate, that you comply with the requirements of the constitution.”

Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. Democrats and activist groups were hoping to close the gap with new maps that are more in line with the state’s general election split that has favored Republicans 55-45%. Voters overwhelmingly approved constitutional amendments in 2015 and 2018 that reformed Ohio’s redistricting process in an attempt to create maps that are more representative of that split.

An Associated Press analysis revealed that Ohio has some of the worst gerrymandered maps in the country.

Democrats said Thursday that the GOP maps don’t fix that problem.

“Unfortunately, what we have seen today is more gerrymandering,” said Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights. “I was disappointed to see that my Republican colleagues presented maps that continue to unfairly favor one political party. We need fair state legislative maps that represent the diversity of Ohio’s communities.”

Toledo Sen. Teresa Fedor said the maps are not fair and less representative than the ones currently in place.

“It’s clear the Republican members of the commission have not honored the passage of the two Constitutional reforms or listened to the hundreds of people who have testified against gerrymandering in the past few weeks,” Fedor said.

The next steps are for three public hearings on the maps.



Sunday 9/12 Dayton

Monday 9/13 Cleveland

Tuesday 9/14 Columbus



Deadline to adopt a plan: Next Wednesday. — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) September 9, 2021

Northwest Ohio changes

Wood County’s population growth prompted multiple changes that are rippling around the region. Its senate district is unaffected in with the new map, but its senator is. Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, currently represents all of Erie, Ottawa and Wood counties, along with part of Lucas and Fulton counties. The new proposal sees her lose her Fulton County footprint, but gain territory in Hancock County.

Gavarone would keep her current section of Lucas County that includes Sylvania, Waterville and Monclova townships, but she would lose Ottawa Hills from her district, which would go to Sen. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo).

Sen. Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin) would lose the western half of Wyandot County, along with Union and Morrow counties. He would gain all of Richland County under the proposed map.

Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) currently represents 11 counties, the largest district in the state. That would fall to 10 under the GOP proposal with the loss of portions of Logan and Auglaize counties and the addition of the western portion of Wyandot County. He would also represent all of Fulton County.

Wood County also sees a substantial change in the proposed House map. It is currently its own district represented by Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R-Bowling Green). The county is mostly split in half, with Ghanbari taking the eastern and most sizable chunk, and Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) gathering the eastern portions of the county.

Merrin’s district would also expand to the northern portion of Hancock County. Meanwhile, he would lose his representation of Fulton County. The only change to his Lucas County map under the current proposal is to turn Ottawa Hills over to democrats representing the Toledo area.

