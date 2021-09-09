Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One person dead after shooting on Palmetto

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in west Toledo.

Toledo Police confirmed Avante Adams, 20, was killed in a shooting in the 1300 block of Palmetto Ave. Officers were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A second victim of the shooting remains in critical condition at a Toledo hospital.

Police have not released a name or description of a suspect. They have classified the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup
Residents of Perrysburg Heights made sure that their voices were heard, while council discussed...
Perrysburg Heights residents voice concerns over city exploring redevelopment options
TFRD announced the off-duty death of 49-year-old Lieutenant Kevin E. Williamson on Wednesday....
TFRD mourns the loss of Toledo firefighter
Organizers believe at least $30 million was generated by the tournament
Economic impact from Solheim to be felt for years to come
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages

Latest News

One person dead after Wednesday night shooting
One man dead after Wednesday night shooting
Two men die in Wednesday crash on Ohio Turnpike
Toledo Buffalo Soldiers work to Unite the community.
Toledo Buffalo Soldiers unite the community with help from an Olympian
O'shae Jones helped the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers unite the community following a football game...
Toledo Buffalo Soldiers hold Unity Meal following football game gunfire