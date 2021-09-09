One person dead after shooting on Palmetto
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in west Toledo.
Toledo Police confirmed Avante Adams, 20, was killed in a shooting in the 1300 block of Palmetto Ave. Officers were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
A second victim of the shooting remains in critical condition at a Toledo hospital.
Police have not released a name or description of a suspect. They have classified the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
