One person dead after shooting on Palmetto

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in west Toledo.

Toledo Police confirmed Avante Adams, 20, was killed in a shooting in the 1300 block of Palmetto Ave. Officers were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A second victim of the shooting remains in critical condition at a Toledo hospital.

Police have not released a name or description of a suspect. They have classified the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

