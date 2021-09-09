Traffic
Outside agency employee fired after she is found with gun at TPS school

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An outside employee who brought a gun into a Toledo Public School school building on Wednesday was fired, officials announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an employee of RFS Behavioral Health, also known as TACKLE, was found to have a weapon in her bag while at Robinson Elementary. The employee left her bag in a room, and students found the gun inside.

Students reported it to school staff. The school was briefly put on lockdown while the incident was investigated.

Weapons are prohibited on any school district property, and anyone found in possession of a weapon is subject to search and prosecution.

The employee had only been working for RFS Behavioral Health, an outside mental health counseling agency that provides services to TPS, for seven days.

TPS said no threats were made toward the school or any student.

