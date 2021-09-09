Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

September 9th Weather Forecast

Heat Returns This Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 70s. Tonight will turn clear and cool with a low in the upper 40s to around 50. Friday will be sunny and in the middle 70s. Saturday will be in the middle 80s, and Sunday turns hot with a high in the low 90s. Monday through Wednesday will stay hot and humid with a high in the middle 80s to around 90. Showers and storms are more likely late Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup
Residents of Perrysburg Heights made sure that their voices were heard, while council discussed...
Perrysburg Heights residents voice concerns over city exploring redevelopment options
TFRD announced the off-duty death of 49-year-old Lieutenant Kevin E. Williamson on Wednesday....
TFRD mourns the loss of Toledo firefighter
Organizers believe at least $30 million was generated by the tournament
Economic impact from Solheim to be felt for years to come
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages

Latest News

September 9th Weather Forecast
September 9th Weather Forecast
9/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/8/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
9/8/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/8/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast