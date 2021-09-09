September 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 70s. Tonight will turn clear and cool with a low in the upper 40s to around 50. Friday will be sunny and in the middle 70s. Saturday will be in the middle 80s, and Sunday turns hot with a high in the low 90s. Monday through Wednesday will stay hot and humid with a high in the middle 80s to around 90. Showers and storms are more likely late Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

