Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Buffalo Soldiers hold Unity Meal following football game gunfire

The Toledo Buffalo soldiers use food and fellowship, along with the help of an Olympic medalist, to unite the community following an unfortunate incident.
O'shae Jones helped the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers unite the community following a football game...
O'shae Jones helped the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers unite the community following a football game that erupted in gunfire weeks ago.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers held a Unity Meal of Peace to bring the community together Wednesday night, following an incident a football game weeks ago.

On Thursday August 26, a football coach fired rounds into the air to break up fights at the game.

“We will have zero tolerance of any negativity, violence, anything of that manner,” says Thomas Walker, coach of the Mid City Steelers. “What happened in the past will not happen again. I can promise that, because we are out here supporting and doing very good in the community, keeping these young men off the streets.”

To help spread their message, the Buffalo Soldiers had the help of a hometown hero, O’Shae Jones, who took home a bronze medal in boxing at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“I wanted to be the motivation, the big sister that I didn’t have,” says Jones. “I just told them if you can believe, you can achieve. Never give up, I suffered a house fire a week before the games, and came back with a bronze medal. If I can do that, anybody can succeed.”

The soldiers also gave O’Shae a check for $2500 to cover expenses from the house fire that burned down her home, prior to the Olympic games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup
Residents of Perrysburg Heights made sure that their voices were heard, while council discussed...
Perrysburg Heights residents voice concerns over city exploring redevelopment options
Two people are injured in a crash.
Two taken to hospital after Tuesday morning crash
Organizers believe at least $30 million was generated by the tournament
Economic impact from Solheim to be felt for years to come
With the cancelation of the Greek American Festival, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in...
Organizers cancel Toledo Greek American Festival

Latest News

Toledo Buffalo Soldiers work to Unite the community.
Toledo Buffalo Soldiers unite the community with help from an Olympian
The night after the attacks of 9/11, someone shot out a window of the Islamic Center of Greater...
Confronting anti-Muslim hatred post-9/11
rapid covid test
Toledo-Lucas County Public library provides free rapid COVID tests
180th Fighter Wing pilots answered the call amid 9/11 attacks
180th Fighter Wing pilots answered the call amid 9/11 attacks