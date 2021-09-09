Toledo Buffalo Soldiers hold Unity Meal following football game gunfire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers held a Unity Meal of Peace to bring the community together Wednesday night, following an incident a football game weeks ago.

On Thursday August 26, a football coach fired rounds into the air to break up fights at the game.

“We will have zero tolerance of any negativity, violence, anything of that manner,” says Thomas Walker, coach of the Mid City Steelers. “What happened in the past will not happen again. I can promise that, because we are out here supporting and doing very good in the community, keeping these young men off the streets.”

To help spread their message, the Buffalo Soldiers had the help of a hometown hero, O’Shae Jones, who took home a bronze medal in boxing at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“I wanted to be the motivation, the big sister that I didn’t have,” says Jones. “I just told them if you can believe, you can achieve. Never give up, I suffered a house fire a week before the games, and came back with a bronze medal. If I can do that, anybody can succeed.”

The soldiers also gave O’Shae a check for $2500 to cover expenses from the house fire that burned down her home, prior to the Olympic games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.