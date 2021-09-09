Toledo-Lucas County Public library provides free rapid COVID tests

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has free at-home rapid COVID test kits.

In fact, the kits are so popular that they have run out and are waiting for more.

Kelsey Rader is the spokeswoman for the library and says, “Since March, we have distributed about 17,000. And this week we should probably be getting 10,000 and next week we’ll be getting 7,000.

With so many kids getting quarantined for exposure at schools, the at-home tests are a good and cheaper option. It comes with a nasal swab, test strip and solution for activating the test. Results are available in 15 minutes.

ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminski says “The rapid tests fall into the antigen category so what they do is they detect the surface proteins of the virus and then provide a result on whether or not you’re producing those proteins.”

You do need to be using it under the right circumstances for it to be truly accurate. Meaning it has to be given within one to five days of being infected and have active symptoms. “We genuinely think that the antigen test, when used appropriately, is an accurate test and can be relied on for decision making.”

