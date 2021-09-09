Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Too soon to tell COVID-19 impact from Solheim Cup, health officials say

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers estimate 130,000 people attended the Solheim Cup over the weekend, drawing questions and concerns about the impact the crowds would have on the presence of COVID-19 in the area.

Public health officials said Thursday we won’t know how the international event impacted the number of COVID cases in Northwest Ohio for about another week.

“I would expect any large gathering to have the possibility of a spreader event, whether it’s Solheim, a football game, or an indoor venue where we’re not masking,” said Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner.

The Health Commissioner said health professionals are seeing outbreaks associated with outdoor events because the Delta variant is so transmissible.

“We’re concerned about any large scale outdoor event where you are packed in very tight,” Zgodzinski said. “What I mean by that... front to back, kind of like at a rock concert where you can’t move.”

Fan Fest drew thousands to downtown Toledo over the weekend to gear up for the Solheim Cup, with performances by major headliners Gwen Stefani and Chris Young Friday and Saturday night.

He added that there have been other large gatherings in recent weeks that may contribute to the number of COVID-19 cases we’ll see reported in the near future, like the German American Festival and other fairs.

Public health officials say getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself and others from the virus.

