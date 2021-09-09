Traffic
TPD investigating homicide in South Toledo

TPD investigating homicide at Western Mart in south Toledo.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in his early 20s at a South Toledo check cashing store Thursday.

The incident took place at the Western Mart on the corner of Western and Spencer.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be added to this report as it is made available.

