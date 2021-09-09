TPD investigating homicide in South Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in his early 20s at a South Toledo check cashing store Thursday.

The incident took place at the Western Mart on the corner of Western and Spencer.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be added to this report as it is made available.

