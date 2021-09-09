Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
TPD K9 bites officer, causes hospitalization

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police officer was hospitalized after a police dog bit him last week.

According to TPD records, police responded to an alarm call in the 3900 block of N. Detroit last Wednesday, Sept. 1. Officer Benjamin Jordan was giving cover to the dog’s handler when K9 Nico bit Jordan’s thigh.

Jordan was treated on the scene and taken to an area hospital. Police records say officers believe Jordan will miss work because of his injuries.

It’s unclear at this time what happened to the K9. 13abc reached out for more information and is waiting to hear back.

